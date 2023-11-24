Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEZS

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 11.2 %

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.56. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

(Get Free Report)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.