Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
