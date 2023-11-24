ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 176 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($187.16).
Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 183 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($187.74).
ActiveOps Price Performance
Shares of LON AOM opened at GBX 84 ($1.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £59.94 million, a PE ratio of -4,200.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. ActiveOps Plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.44).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on ActiveOps
ActiveOps Company Profile
ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ActiveOps
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.