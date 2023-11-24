ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 176 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($187.16).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 183 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($187.74).

ActiveOps Price Performance

Shares of LON AOM opened at GBX 84 ($1.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £59.94 million, a PE ratio of -4,200.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. ActiveOps Plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.44).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) price target on shares of ActiveOps in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

ActiveOps Company Profile

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

