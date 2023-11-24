ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s (NASDAQ:ABVX) Quiet Period Will End on November 29th

ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 29th. ABIVAX Société Anonyme had issued 18,699,460 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $216,913,736 based on an initial share price of $11.60. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABVX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

