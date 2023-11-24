137,362 Shares in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C (NASDAQ:CATC) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,362 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 396.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 347.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CATCo Reinsurance Opps C alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $79.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CATCo Reinsurance Opps C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C Price Performance

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. CATCo Reinsurance Opps C has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. CATCo Reinsurance Opps C had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts expect that CATCo Reinsurance Opps C will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CATCo Reinsurance Opps C’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opps C

(Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CATCo Reinsurance Opps C (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opps C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opps C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.