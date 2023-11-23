Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHFPB) to Issue $1.31 Interim Dividend

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHFPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.313 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 26th.
Whitefield Industrials Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 5.77.
Whitefield Industrials Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Whitefield Industrials
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.