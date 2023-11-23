Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) to Issue $0.10 Interim Dividend

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 26th.
Whitefield Industrials Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 4.84.
Whitefield Industrials Company Profile
