Whitecap Resources Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.2 %
Whitecap Resources stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
