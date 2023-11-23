Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.95

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Victorian Plumbing Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of VIC opened at GBX 80.89 ($1.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £263.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,965.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.76. Victorian Plumbing Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.90 ($1.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.65) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 130 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. Its bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

