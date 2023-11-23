USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Director Sells $87,086.20 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,942,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $843,761.73.

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $903,508.76.

USAC opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USAC. Mizuho downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

