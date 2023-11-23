US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 580 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 25,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,614,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,120,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,550,300,000 after purchasing an additional 146,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $487.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 78.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.