Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang Sells 50,527 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $83,874.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URG. StockNews.com began coverage on Ur-Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

