Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang Sells 50,527 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $83,874.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.71.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on URG. StockNews.com began coverage on Ur-Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
