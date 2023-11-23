TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Shares Down 7.2%

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. 344,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 385,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 766.3% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TransAlta by 234.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

