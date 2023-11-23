Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Titan Machinery worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $608.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

