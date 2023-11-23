Thomas T. Vo Purchases 224,800 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 224,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $51,704.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,547,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,995,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NUTX stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Nutex Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nutex Health by 574.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Nutex Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

