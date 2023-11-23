The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2108 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.
York Water Stock Performance
NASDAQ:YORW opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. York Water has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 148.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 49.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About York Water
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.
