The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 12.75 Per Share

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 1,131 ($14.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5,650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 994.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 939.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 725.40 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,152 ($14.41).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGE shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 930 ($11.64).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

