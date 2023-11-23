The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Clorox worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,133,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clorox by 2.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

Clorox stock opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 206.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.85.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.