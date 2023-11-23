The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

