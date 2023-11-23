Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $92,514.50 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $164.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.59.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

