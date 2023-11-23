Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $190,438.95 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Wednesday, September 20th, Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Amit Yoran sold 5,862 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $254,528.04.

Tenable Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $49.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Read Our Latest Report on TENB

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.