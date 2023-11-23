Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Plans Final Dividend of $0.15

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Technology One’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
Technology One Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.
About Technology One
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Technology One
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Technology One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.