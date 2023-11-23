Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CFO Sells $55,747.25 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,525 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $55,747.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,651.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mitch Reback also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Mitch Reback sold 14,324 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $199,103.60.

SG stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 12.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

