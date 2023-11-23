Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Surge Energy Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $7.57.
About Surge Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.