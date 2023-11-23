Stephen A. Vintz Sells 2,787 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

