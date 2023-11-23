Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Speedy Hire Price Performance

Shares of LON SDY opened at GBX 34 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Speedy Hire has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 43.45 ($0.54). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.66. The company has a market capitalization of £157.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

