Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Speedy Hire Price Performance
Shares of LON SDY opened at GBX 34 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Speedy Hire has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 43.45 ($0.54). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.66. The company has a market capitalization of £157.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.
