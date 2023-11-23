SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.57

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 620959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $539.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3,808.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,927,000 after acquiring an additional 635,445 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 418,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 246,750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 205.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 164,793 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

