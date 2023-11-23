Severn Trent PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 46.74 (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.74 ($0.58) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Severn Trent Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 2,670.42 ($33.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.56. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 2,243 ($28.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,999.02 ($37.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,515.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,557.77. The company has a market cap of £7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,142.31, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($42.54) to GBX 3,360 ($42.04) in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Featured Articles

