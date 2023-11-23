Robert M. Knight, Jr. Acquires 100,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,567.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hyliion Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HYLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities cut Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hyliion by 1,107.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion

(Get Free Report)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.