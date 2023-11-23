Robert F. Dozier Acquires 7,675 Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Dozier purchased 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,339.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,550.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

UHG opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. United Homes Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHG. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.

