RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

