ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of ResMed worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $706,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,501,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ResMed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $152.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,078 shares of company stock worth $2,499,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

