Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $22,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,368,000 after purchasing an additional 310,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after purchasing an additional 202,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $267.89 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $196.11 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.