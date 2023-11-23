Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,354 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ramaco Resources worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 87.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,948,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 884,942 shares of company stock worth $15,142,896. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.