QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $179,186.31 and approximately $17,579.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151942 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,718.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

