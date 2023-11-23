Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

ULTA opened at $409.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.41 and a 200-day moving average of $430.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

