Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $899.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

