Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $2,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,864.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

