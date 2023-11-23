Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 2,772 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,222,000 after purchasing an additional 275,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

