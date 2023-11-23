Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 268 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in AGCO by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average of $123.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

