Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,573,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,492,000 after acquiring an additional 974,709 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.