Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

