Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

OHI stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. BNP Paribas cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

