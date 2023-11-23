Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FBIN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.6 %

FBIN stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

