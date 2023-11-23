Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 186.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UGI opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.89%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

