Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEKE. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of KE by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $94,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KE by 56.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Price Performance

NYSE BEKE opened at $15.69 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.88.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

