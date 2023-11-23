Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $428.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $437.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

