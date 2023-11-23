Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $113,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.