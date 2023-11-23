Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 400.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -341.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

