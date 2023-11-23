Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Toro Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

