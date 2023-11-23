Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $892,216.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,367.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 and have sold 125,665 shares worth $7,846,395. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.